Jennifer Swanson for County Council | Letter

Over the years, Jennifer Swanson has made relationships with a wide spectrum of citizens, community leaders, County department heads, legislators, and Council members. She is indeed a seasoned leader who can hit the road running on behalf of her constituents. Lately I have had the opportunity to accompany Jennifer as she shares with members of the public. I appreciate how she enjoys working with people and is eager to listen and learn. She has no pretension and is grounded in navigating budgets. From my experience as a former San Juan County Commissioner, I support Jennifer Swanson for County Council. I encourage you to read her website: jswanson4council.com.

Sincerely,

Rhea Miller

Lopez Island