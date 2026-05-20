Climbing beyond the summit | Letter

All my life, I’ve been driven by goals. But not achieving a goal is very different from failing.

Three years ago, at age 70, I took up rock climbing — and in doing so, I began learning far more than how to scale a wall. Like learning to cook, every burned dish or strange flavor reveals something new. A setback isn’t a dead end; it’s a direction to a new path. Setbacks are a sign you’re stretching your abilities, experimenting, learning, and growing over time.

Many of you have followed and supported my journey of self-discovery through climbing, and for this, I am deeply grateful. Last December, I set out for three months in Joshua Tree National Park with a single goal: to lead-climb Headstone Rock.

While I didn’t fully achieve that particular goal, what I gained in growth as a climber proved to be far more valuable than simply reaching a summit.

I invite you to join me after lunch at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, as I share how rock climbing continues to challenge, inspire, and deepen my understanding of what it means to be alive.

Lynnette Wood

Orcas Senior Center