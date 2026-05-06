Incredible show ‘Indivisible’ at Orcas Center | Letter

Wow. I just went and saw “Indivisible” at the Orcas Center today, and I was blown away. It is a wildly creative and powerful show blending dance, animation, giant puppets, spoken word, music, and aerials … I was so impressed with the geyser of originality and creativity on display. Do yourself a favor and buy a ticket to go see it — it is one of the greatest things I have seen on stage ANYWHERE!

Super congratulations and a big thank you to all our incredibly creative neighbors who came together to share this with our community.

James Most