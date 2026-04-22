The cost of a ‘no’ vote on the county levy | Letter

As we all consider the County’s proposed levy lid lift, I hope we take a moment to consider the true impact of a “no” vote. I’m a property owner, and yeah, voting ‘yes’ will increase taxes by about $22 per month to maintain services. But a no vote will cost us so much more. A ‘no’ vote comes with significant and lasting costs to our community.

The working plan if the levy doesn’t pass is for the County to lay off 30 to 40 employees to balance the budget. Those numbers represent real people and essential services we rely on every day.

Cuts to courthouse staffing mean fewer local services, pushing residents off-island for basic needs like licensing and vehicle registration—adding time, expense, and another ferry trip. Reductions in the health department would directly impact vulnerable residents, including seniors who depend on Meals on Wheels, the WIC program, public health nurses, and vaccine clinics. Again, more off-island travel for care that we currently have the benefit of receiving locally.

Sheriff’s Office cuts would mean fewer deputies and less coverage across our islands, impacting public safety. Reductions in the planning department would slow permitting and code review, affecting homeowners and builders. Reductions in the parks department could result in deferring maintenance and slower services.

In short, a “no” vote doesn’t save $22—it shifts the cost into lost services, increased travel, and reduced safety and support. I don’t use every service that could be cut or reduced, but I love living in a community where those services are available to the people who need them. The price of a ‘no’ is higher than it first appears, and the benefits of a ‘yes’ are well worth the cost.

Nathan Kessler-Jeffrey

Friday Harbor Resident