Vote no on proposed County levy | Letter

Please join me in voting down the proposed county levy. The County Council must balance its own budget just as every household and business is required to do. Adding more taxes onto property owners and tenants is unacceptable. Several County departments are already top‑heavy. Instead of asking residents to pay more, the Council should sharpen their pencils, eliminate unnecessary administrative and environmental positions, and reduce costs without compromising public health or safety. That work may be difficult, but it is their responsibility. Don’t be misled. If this pattern continues, these islands will become affordable only for the wealthy. We cannot allow that to happen.

Vote NO.

Stephanie Johnson O’Day

San Juan Island