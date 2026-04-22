Yes for levy lid lift | Letter

As a lifelong Friday Harbor resident and third-generation islander, I have seen many levy asks. I feel compelled to speak on the current proposal because my wife, Kathryn, and I share a combined 45 years of experience with 4-H. We are not just supporters; we are products of its mission.

Our story began through 4-H leadership opportunities on Orcas Island. Between my 25 years of 4-H experience locally and Kathryn’s 20 years in Pierce County, we have seen this program’s impact from every angle. With the April ballot now in our hands, the stakes for local families are clear.

As homeowners and property taxpayers, we understand the weight of any tax increase. However, we also value the return on that investment. In our rural community, 4-H is where youth learn financial literacy, civic responsibility, and the public speaking skills needed to advocate for themselves.

We have two daughters, ages 3 and 6. We want them to have the same “learning by doing” opportunities that shaped our lives and brought our family together. If the Levy Lid Lift fails, programs like 4-H face significant cuts. While we are mindful of the $22 monthly increase estimate for the average home, we see it as a necessary investment in our children’s future and the health of our community.

We are voting “Yes” because we want the life skill development opportunities that made us who we are today to be there for our daughters and their friends and encourage you to do so as well.

Clinton and Kathryn Gauthier

Friday Harbor