Comments on EWUA article | Letter

The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau (WSRB) report on October 1, 2024, reported that the community score for fire rating was raised to a 7 from 6, which contributed to higher insurance premiums for many reasons. The relevant categories were age and maintenance of equipment, lack of training programs, and lack of firefighter volunteers in some community areas.

The comments reported in the article dated June 24, 2026, about the Eastsound Water District meeting were made by Fire Commissioners who knowingly did not support an adequate fire levy, but supported a levy that grossly underfunded the Fire Department. The WSRB’s next rating would most likely be higher if the Fire Department’s bond vote had not passed, as new equipment is needed. These are the facts.

Responsible journalism must report on facts and stay impartial, all for the betterment of our Community.

Dr Evangeline O’Sullivan

Orcas Island