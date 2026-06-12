Please return Orcas Art Barn sandwich board sign | Letter

A Message to Our Community:

For the third time, the Orcas Art Barn sandwich board sign has been removed from the roadside.

This sign is more than an advertisement. It represents the work, livelihoods, and visibility of the local artists who make up the Orcas Art Barn collective.

We believe this latest incident was not accidental, and we do have information regarding the circumstances surrounding its removal. Before taking any further steps, we would like to offer an opportunity for the sign to be returned and for this matter to be resolved respectfully.

If the sign is returned, no questions will be asked. It may be left anonymously at the Orcas Island Public Library during regular hours.

The repeated removal of this sign affects not only the Art Barn, but also the artists and cultural community it supports. We ask for respect for the people who work hard to create and share art on Orcas Island.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support local artists and the creative spirit of our island.

The Orcas Art Barn Collective

Participating Artists: Laura Yeats, Annie Starling Sparks, Zackarya Leck, Maria Bullock, Pete Welty, Inese Westcott, Kandis Susol, Chandelle Anderson