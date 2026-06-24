Vikings season is over — for now! | Letter

Summer officially begins tomorrow for our Vikings and we are wrapping up another successful school year.

We want to congratulate Vera Sasan and Sofia Mahony-Jauregui for receiving the Booster Club Scholarships at The Celebration of Success Ceremony. We had many deserving applicants and it was not an easy decision for our committee.

We also want to give a big shout-out to Alyson Stephens for her 5 years of service on The Booster Board! Joe graduated this year and Alyson is ready for her next chapter. She has organized our concessions with full force over the years and has made sure to set up Krista for success. We will miss her dearly! Thank you, Alyson!!

The Booster Club wants to thank all of you, our dedicated sponsors, for supporting us, encouraging us, and helping our Viking athletes succeed in their sports throughout the school year. The Boosters are an all-volunteer organization that gives our time to help athletes, coaches, and fans feel supported. Everything we do is possible because of our sponsors and volunteers. Thank you for being a part of the process! We appreciate you!

We hope you have a great summer season. Please keep your eye out for our sponsor renewal letter in late August. Your continued support will set us up for another successful 26/27 school year!

GO VIKINGS!!

The Booster Team

Amy Carlson, Sada Ashcraft, Krista Hance and Kelly Carpenter