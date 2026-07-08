Celebrating Orcas Center volunteers | Lawn party

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Have you given your time to Orcas Center? If so, we want to celebrate you!

Anyone who has lent a hand and helped our performing arts center thrive is invited to our Volunteer Appreciation Lawn Party on Saturday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m. There will be burgers, beverages, games, music and festivities for all ages during this very special gratitude event. Please join us.

Examples of volunteers include: actors, dancers, directors, choreographers, backstage crew, lighting technicians, sound engineers, set builders, costume designers, food and beverage servers, board members, ushers, box office, art installers and more. After the gathering, head over to the Black Box for our next Antitode dance party for ages 18 and up.