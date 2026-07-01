Donations needed for Olga Daze yard sale

Submitted by event organizers.

Olga Daze returns on Saturday, July 18, and in addition to the fun and games, the tradition of the island’s biggest and best yard sale continues. The nonprofit Olga Community Club would be most grateful for your donations. The funds raised through Olga Daze help maintain the Olga community’s charming Energetics Club building that dates back to 1913.

Items will be accepted on July 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12 between 3 and 6 p.m. The drop-off is in Olga Park in front of the red and white shack. The park is on your left as you come into Olga past the Artworks.

Keep in mind that clothing, water bottles, CDs, books and TVs are not accepted. If you’re donating large or heavy items or have any questions, call Lynn Emmes at 360-376-1461. All donations must be clean and usable. If you have spare grocery bags, we need them as well!

Thanks so much, and don’t forget to come to the big event on July 18, starting at 10 a.m.