Get ready for fun on the fourth

Friday, July 3

The celebration begins bright and early with the annual Firecracker 5K Fun Run, starting at 8:30 a.m. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, casual jogger or simply looking for a fun morning walk with friends and family, everyone is welcome to participate.

While day-of registration will be available, participants are encouraged to register online in advance. Late registration and packet pickup will also take place on Thursday, July 2, from 4-7 p.m. on the Village Green. Participants registering during this period may not be guaranteed a race shirt until after the holiday weekend.

The festivities continue at 1 p.m. with the start of the fourth Annual Community Picnic, kicking off with Ms. Christina’s Almost World Famous Cake Walk. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can enjoy food and market vendors, community activities and plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors.

Competitive spirits will have their chance to shine during the Chili Cook-Off, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the Pie Baking Contest at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in entering either competition can register through the Chamber’s website by following the links on the July 4th Weekend page.

The popular Hops on the Rock Beer & Wine Tent opens at 1 p.m., featuring pours from Island Hoppin’ Brewery, Orcas Project Wines, Orcas Isle Cider, nonalcoholic options from Fremont Brewing and additional local favorites.

Families with young children will want to visit the new Kids Zone, sponsored by Children’s House, featuring a bounce house and other fun activities throughout the day. Attendees can also look forward to special appearances from some of this year’s mayoral candidates.

Live music takes center stage beginning at 4 p.m. with local favorites Bad Dads, followed by headlining act Petty Fever, one of the nation’s premier Tom Petty tribute bands, taking the stage at 7 p.m.

The day concludes with the spectacular Eastsound Fireworks Show over Fishing Bay at dusk, starting just after 10 p.m.

Orcas Christian School will host its inaugural Summer Carnival on the school campus, inviting families from across the community for a day centered on faith, fun and family activities. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Orcas Christian School campus, located at 107 Enchanted Forest Road.

Organizers say the carnival will feature a mix of games, activities, food and family-friendly entertainment designed to bring the community together ahead of the summer season. The event emphasizes the school’s focus on building connections through shared experiences rooted in faith and fellowship.

Families attending can expect a welcoming campus atmosphere with activities geared toward children and parents alike, along with opportunities to learn more about the school community and its programs. Admission is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

Saturday, July 4

Saturday’s festivities begin with the traditional Orcas Island Community Band Pre-Parade Concert at 11 a.m.Following the concert, longtime emcees Ken and Karen Speck will welcome attendees as members of the American Legion lead the annual Independence Day Parade through Eastsound.

This year’s grand marshal is Paul Freedman, head of school at Salmonberry School, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Orcas Island. The Chamber is honored to recognize Freedman’s leadership and Salmonberry’s enduring contributions to the island community.

Individuals, businesses, organizations and community groups interested in participating in the parade can register through the Chamber’s website or by visiting the Chamber office at 65 North Beach Road.

Following the parade, North Beach Road will remain closed through the conclusion of the farmers market to accommodate the second Annual Antique Car Show, presented by Gordy’s Garage.

The Orcas Island Volunteer Firefighter & EMT Association Pancake Breakfast provides a chance to support our local first responders while enjoying a hearty breakfast with friends and neighbors from 7-11 a.m.

The Orcas Island Lions Club Salmon Barbecue offers another opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and enjoy one of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite summer traditions from 3-7 p.m.

Enjoy a fireworks show at Rosario Resort from 10 to 10:30 p.m. over Cascade Bay. Watch the fireworks from the Marina View Lawn located between The Blackfish Café and The Harbor Bar & Grill. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and enjoy one of the best views on the island. This space is first-come, first-served.