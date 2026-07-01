Licensing and Recording Office closure

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Auditor’s Office, vehicle/vessel licensing and recording counter will be closed on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, in recognition of the Independence Day holiday. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. We will return to our regular counter hours (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on Monday, July 6. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.