Orcas Island Fire & Rescue seeks to fill immediate commissioner vacancy

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire & Rescue.

The Board of Fire Commissioners of San Juan County Fire Protection District No. 2 is immediately seeking candidates to fill the unexpired term for Seat #5. The seat must be filled within 90 days; however, the board desires to fill this position soon, as a full board is essential to the District’s needs.

The board will conduct a public process that includes advertising, interviewing and selecting an appointee to fill the vacancy.

As per RCW 42.12.070 (6): “As provided in chapter 29A.24 RCW, each person who is appointed shall serve until a qualified person is elected at the next election at which a member of the governing body normally would be elected. The person elected shall take office immediately and serve the remainder of the unexpired term.”

Seat #5

The selected candidate for Seat #5 will serve as an appointed commissioner on the board, with a public election taking place on the seat in the November 2027 general election. At that time, the publicly elected commissioner will have been elected to the remainder of the unexpired Seat #5 term, which runs until Dec. 31, 2031.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to send a resume, statement of interest, contact information and references to bofc@orcasfire.org. The application deadline is July 7 by 5 p.m. Please include:

● Elected experience.

● Community/public service experience.

● Education.

● Statement of Interest, including any skills and experience you hope to add to the board.

● Contact information, including mailing address, phone number and email address.

Who may apply

Applicants must be registered voters residing within the San Juan County Fire Protection District No. 2 jurisdiction.

More information

Additional information about the role of a fire commissioner can be found in the Washington State Fire Commissioners (https://wfca.wa.gov/) ‘Commissioner Handbook’ and OIFR’s Board Organizational Structure (Policies 200 and 1113).