Orcas Christian School Summer Carnival set for community celebration

Orcas Christian School will host its inaugural Summer Carnival on the school campus, inviting families from across the community for a day centered on faith, fun and family activities.

The event is scheduled for July 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Orcas Christian School campus, located at 107 Enchanted Forest Road.

Organizers say the carnival will feature a mix of games, activities, food and family-friendly entertainment designed to bring the community together ahead of the summer season. The event emphasizes the school’s focus on building connections through shared experiences rooted in faith and fellowship.

Families attending can expect a welcoming campus atmosphere with activities geared toward children and parents alike, along with opportunities to learn more about the school community and its programs.

The Summer Carnival continues a tradition of community engagement for Orcas Christian School, offering a space where students, families and neighbors can gather in a relaxed, festive setting.

Admission is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.