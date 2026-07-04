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Orcas Senior Center — July highlights

Published 1:30 am Saturday, July 4, 2026

Contributed photo. Enjoy Community Lunch and gatherings at the Orcas Senior Center.

Contributed photo.

Enjoy Community Lunch and gatherings at the Orcas Senior Center.

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Orcas Senior Center offers a variety of ongoing classes, social groups, wellness activities, and creative programs throughout the month. All programs are open to everyone, regardless of age, and new participants are always welcome. A full calendar with dates and times is available at www.orcasseniors.org/calendar-of-events.

This month at the Senior Center

Fitness and wellness: Chair yoga, Feldenkrais.

Arts and creativity: Art with Carla, quilting, needlework and watercolors.

Music and social groups: Ukulele, drumming.

Cards and games: Spite & Malice, pinochle and Karma.

Support services: Foot care, technology support, Medicare counseling and more.

Community Lunch and gatherings: Shared meals and friendly drop-in time.

Featured this month

Stories that Shape Our Lives: A six-week storytelling and writing class for seniors led by award-winning author Rachael Pruitt. Share memories, reflect and inspire one another. Tuesdays at 1 p.m. beginning July 7. Suggested donation: $10 per class.

Afternoon Tea: Join us at Orcas Senior Center, Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. Savor tea, sandwiches, cookies and scones amid charming décor with live piano music by Ron Myers. A delightful afternoon with friends!

Dolphin Bay Preserve Guided Walk: Join Orcas Senior Center and San Juan County Land Bank for an exclusive tour of this newly acquired preserve, Friday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. Explore 1,300 feet of shoreline, pocket beach, meadows and forest. Free and open to all.

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