Orcas Senior Center — July highlights

Enjoy Community Lunch and gatherings at the Orcas Senior Center.

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Orcas Senior Center offers a variety of ongoing classes, social groups, wellness activities, and creative programs throughout the month. All programs are open to everyone, regardless of age, and new participants are always welcome. A full calendar with dates and times is available at www.orcasseniors.org/calendar-of-events.

This month at the Senior Center

Fitness and wellness: Chair yoga, Feldenkrais.

Arts and creativity: Art with Carla, quilting, needlework and watercolors.

Music and social groups: Ukulele, drumming.

Cards and games: Spite & Malice, pinochle and Karma.

Support services: Foot care, technology support, Medicare counseling and more.

Community Lunch and gatherings: Shared meals and friendly drop-in time.

Featured this month

Stories that Shape Our Lives: A six-week storytelling and writing class for seniors led by award-winning author Rachael Pruitt. Share memories, reflect and inspire one another. Tuesdays at 1 p.m. beginning July 7. Suggested donation: $10 per class.

Afternoon Tea: Join us at Orcas Senior Center, Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. Savor tea, sandwiches, cookies and scones amid charming décor with live piano music by Ron Myers. A delightful afternoon with friends!

Dolphin Bay Preserve Guided Walk: Join Orcas Senior Center and San Juan County Land Bank for an exclusive tour of this newly acquired preserve, Friday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. Explore 1,300 feet of shoreline, pocket beach, meadows and forest. Free and open to all.