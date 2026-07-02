SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

June 17

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of found property. The deputy was given a bag of keys. It is unknown who the keys belong to. The keys were booked into evidence as found property.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of an unwanted person in the Doe Bay area. The person was contacted and issued a trespass warning letter, and the incident was documented.

• Deputies on San Juan Island responded to a report of a domestic incident. The reporting party was taken into custody for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. A report was completed.

June 18

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to an animal problem off Point Lawrence Rd. The animal owner was arrested for a dangerous dog violation and public nuisance.

June 19

• A deputy received a report of an alarm. The deputy discovered a homeless person who had unlawfully entered a County vehicle. That person was booked into the San Juan County Jail.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle on Mt. Baker Road for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

June 20

• Lopez deputies responded to a disagreement between a teenager and their family. The matter was determined to be non-criminal in nature.

• A Lopez deputy completed a death investigation. No crime had occurred.

• A Lopez resident reported harassment from a customer while they were at work. An investigation will be completed.

June 21

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for driving left of center and failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was arrested for DUI.

• A San Juan deputy was advised of a potential court order violation. The subject was located and booked into jail for the violation and driving with a suspended license in the second degree.

• A deputy on Orcas Island was assigned to a hit-and-run complaint. An investigation was initiated. The deputy later learned that the complainant’s spouse had hit a tree with the vehicle.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took custody of a found iPhone that had a damaged screen and would not power on. The deputy submitted the item into evidence as found property.

June 22

• A deputy on Orcas received a request for a welfare check on Orcas Island. An investigation is ongoing.

• A deputy on Orcas Island conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued a notice of infraction for speeding, 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

June 23

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a possible domestic incident. The domestic incident was determined to be unfounded. One of the involved was arrested for driving while license suspended in the third degree and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, when required to have one.

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of an unwanted person. The deputy contacted the person and issued him a trespass warning letter.