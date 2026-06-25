SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

June 10

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a vandalism incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the victim’s vehicle was vandalized and would require a substantial amount of money to fix. The deputy was unable to determine the culprit. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez deputy responded when a Lopez beachgoer found a small pill container on the beach. The contents tested negative for drugs. The item was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office to be destroyed.

• Deputies on Orcas Island, along with Orcas Island Fire & Rescue personnel, responded to an injury accident. The driver was airlifted off island, and the vehicle was removed from the scene by Orcas Towing.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of trespassing. An individual was arrested and issued a citation for criminal trespass in the first degree.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a theft complaint. The deputy initiated an investigation and documented the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

• A San Juan deputy observed someone driving with a suspended driver’s license. They were issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree, and an infraction was issued for no insurance.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the title had not been transferred nearly one year after being sold. The driver was issued a citation for failing to transfer the title within 45 days, and an infraction was issued for no insurance.

June 11

• Lopez Fire & EMS responded to a wildland fire. Upon investigation, the fire was caused by a single-vehicle fatality collision. The Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, Orcas Island Fire and the Coroner’s Office all responded. The matter is under investigation.

June 12

• A male was arrested by a San Juan deputy in Friday Harbor for burglary, theft, vehicle prowling and malicious mischief.

• A driver on Lopez was issued an infraction for speed, 46 mph in a 25 mph zone on Fisherman Bay Road.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of threats. An individual was arrested for criminal trespass in the first degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

June 13

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Eastsound area. The deputies learned that it was a verbal argument and no crime was committed. Resources were provided, and the incident was documented.

• Trespassers who moored their boat on a private beach were moved along.

June 14

• Lopez deputies and Fire & EMS responded to a report of a vehicle that drove through a guard rail and down an embankment. The driver was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The driver is under investigation for driving under the influence.

• A person reported a lost wallet on Lopez.

• Firearms were turned in for destruction on Lopez Island.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took custody of a backpack found in Friday Harbor. The deputy tried to contact the owner, but did not receive a call back. The backpack was submitted into evidence as found property.

• A Lopez Island deputy located found property. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on San Juan responded to a dispute on board a ferry; a group of foot passengers was refusing to get off the vessel. It was learned that they got on the wrong ferry, tried to make it back to Friday Harbor in time, but the last boat out of Friday Harbor left earlier than scheduled.

June 15

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of malicious mischief. The reporting party reported damage to a fence post. It is unknown how the damage occurred or who did the damage.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of a missing purse from a residence. A report was completed.

• A deputy on Orcas Island conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued a notice of infraction for speeding, 47 miles per hour in Moran State Park, which is a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle in the 5600 block of Center Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for operating a vehicle without insurance, and additional warnings were issued.

June 16

• Lopez Island deputies were dispatched to a threats call. An individual was soon arrested for a warrant and booked into the county holding facility. The incident was documented.