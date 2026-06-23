Newborn orca spotted

The newest Southern Resident, L130, was spotted (and photographed) by the Center for Whale Research on June 14. Photo: Center for Whale Research

The Center for Whale Research confirmed this week that L-pod, the largest of the Southern Resident killer whale pods at 35 whales, had grown to 36. Baby L130, who has a unique eye patch that almost looks like eyelashes, was spotted with the pod during the CWR’s whale encounter on June 14. Maternity has yet to be determined.

This is the second encounter of the year where a newborn was spotted with L-pod. L129 was seen during an encounter on Feb. 16, although no follow-up information has been shared since then. Congrats, L’s!