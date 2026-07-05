Ska Island to play next Orcas Center summer concert on July 12

Submitted by event organizers.

Orcas Center is proud to present its annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green, bringing free, live music to the heart of Eastsound. This vibrant outdoor series, supported in part by Joe Brotherton and the Doe Bay team, celebrates community, creativity and the magic of music under the open sky. All performances are free for the community and take place on Sundays at 5 p.m. The series runs now through Aug. 30. The eclectic lineup will have something for everyone with phenomenal performers for all ages.

On Saturday, July 12, Ska Island takes the stage, with Desolation Sound opening. Ska Island is a Pacific Northwest supergroup that plays vintage Jamaican ska, rocksteady and reggae. The band regularly performs across the Salish Sea and often features regional reggae legend Adrian Xavier, touring to celebrate the roots of 1960s and 1970s Caribbean music. Opening the show is Desolation Sound, whose music they call “Salish Rock,” inspired by the beauty and remoteness of their island home of Friday Harbor, Washington. The band consists of Scott Sluis on drums, Darvis Taylor on bass, Gene Nery on lead guitar and Daniel DeShon on vocals and guitar. Their third record arrives on King Tide Records on July 10.

The full concert series lineup is available online at www.OrcasCenter.org. Dates, times and performers are subject to change, so be sure to check the website for current information.