Resource Center seeks volunteers for financial literacy programs

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

The Orcas Community Resource Center is recruiting volunteers for its upcoming season of financial literacy programming, inviting community members to help fellow islanders build skills, confidence and stability around money.

This fall marks the return of Orcas Money Smart, the Resource Center’s flagship seven-month financial literacy program. Through classes and one-on-one support, participants work on practical topics such as budgeting, banking, credit, housing and goal-setting. Volunteer mentors play a key role by encouraging participants and helping them stay focused on personalized SMART goals over time.

The Resource Center also offers Orcas Talks Money, a series of free, standalone workshops on specific financial topics. Participants may attend individual sessions or the full series. Free, confidential one-on-one financial counseling is also available year-round for individuals working toward goals such as reducing debt, building savings or planning for the future.

There are several ways for community members to get involved:

Mentors: Support Orcas Money Smart participants through seven months of classes and one-on-one meetings.

Expert instructors: Lead one to four workshops per year in their area of knowledge, with opportunities for additional sessions.

Guest speakers: Share practical insight on topics such as debt management, asset building, Social Security and navigating financial life.

The Resource Center especially encourages volunteers with backgrounds in banking, finance, education or related fields, while also welcoming community members who have successfully managed their own finances and want to share what they’ve learned. No formal professional background is required. Training and support are provided for all volunteer roles, and most volunteers commit approximately 2-4 hours per month, depending on the position. The Orcas Money Smart Program begins on Oct. 5, and volunteers can sign up at orcascrcfinance.org/volunteer.

“Volunteer mentors are the heart of our Financial Literacy program. They bring patience, consistency, and genuine care — and that connection is often what helps participants stick with their goals. If you’ve ever wanted to give back in a way that really sticks, this is it,” says Elisabeth Britt, financial literacy specialist.

“Money can be an emotional topic, and mentoring requires strong listening, honesty, and trust. But those conversations often lead to real insight and life-changing action. The joy is seeing people realize they have more control over their future than they thought — and start taking steps to claim it,” says Brett Lensing, financial literacy volunteer mentor.

The Resource Center has also launched its new financial literacy website, orcascrcfinance.org, where community members can learn about programs, view upcoming workshops, access financial education resources, find information about one-on-one counseling and explore volunteer opportunities.

To learn more or sign up, visit orcascrcfinance.org, email Elisabeth at elisabeth@orcascrc.org, or stop by the Resource Center during office hours.