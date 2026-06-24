Walk the OPAL neighborhoods with Rusty Diggs

Submitted by the OPAL Community Land Trust.

OPAL Community Land Trust invites community members to lace up their walking shoes and join longtime OPAL homeowner, storyteller and current OPAL Board President, Rusty Diggs, for a guided tour of OPAL neighborhoods this summer.

The tours, scheduled for Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, Aug. 8, will provide participants with an opportunity to explore affordable housing neighborhoods, learn about OPAL’s history and impact on Orcas Island, and hear stories about the people and places that have shaped the community over the past three decades.

There are two tour routes, each lasting approximately two to three hours – or sign up for both!

Tour A (July 11) includes: Bonnie Brae, OPAL Commons, Crosswind Apartments, Seaview & Blanchard Scattered Site Homes and Mount Baker Apartments.

Tour B (Aug. 8) includes: April’s Grove, Kidder Way Duplexes, Wild Rose Meadow, Oberon Woods & Meadows and North Beach Scattered Site Homes.

Tours begin at 1 p.m. Meet Diggs at the Village Green in Eastsound. The walks are free and open to the public, although donations to support OPAL’s work are appreciated. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

Whether you’re interested in affordable housing, local history, community development or simply exploring the island, these tours offer a unique opportunity to connect with neighbors and learn more about one of Orcas Island’s most impactful nonprofit organizations. To reserve a spot, contact Suzanne Olson at Suzanne@opalclt.org.