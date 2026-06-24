Antidote dance party: Celebrate the sun

Submitted by event organizers.

After Orcas Center’s live comedy show at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, head over to the Black Box for Orcas Center’s next Antidote dance party, a celebration of the sun featuring live DJ sets from Clove4, Trybe, Schade Soundsystem, K!CEAG3 and abstract visual art. There is a $10 admission cost, a cash bar for those 21 and over and admission is 18 and over. The dance runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.