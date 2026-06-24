Maximize your future: Essential estate planning workshop with Barbara Nesbet, JD, MBA

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Join us on Wednesday, July 8, at 1 p.m. for a valuable estate planning session led by local attorney Barbara Nesbet, JD, MBA.

This presentation will cover the essentials of estate planning, including wills and powers of attorney. Discover how you can save time and money by avoiding or minimizing the need for a formal court probate process. We’ll explore the probate process and discuss when a trust might be suitable for your situation.

Whether you’re just starting or need a plan review, the insights from this workshop will be invaluable. Nesbet, with over 25 years of legal expertise, is dedicated to teaching estate planning and relevant laws in Washington state. For inquiries, reach Nesbet at 408-741-2298, 360-375-7027 or barbara@nesbet.com. This presentation is open to everyone!