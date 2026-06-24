Marine surveys: Science and stewardship in action

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship cares deeply about our marine environment; yet it is hard to know what’s really happening on the water without venturing out on a boat. You may have seen Marine Program staff busy conducting on-the-water surveys on one of the small County boats. By routinely monitoring the bays and inlets for derelict vessels, inventorying mooring buoys, counting vessels and recording a variety of field observations within the Marine Stewardship Area, staff gather data that supports grant-funded research, informs regional marine management decisions and contributes to the protection of the islands’ unique marine environment.

“Having a presence on the water allows us to see how people use the local area and how those uses intersect with sensitive ecosystems and resources,” says Dr. Frances Robertson, marine project manager. Critical field observations help ensure that local waterways remain safe, accessible and enjoyable for residents, visitors and wildlife alike. Field days on the water are conducted by county staff and project partners, allowing for efficient data collection for several distinct projects at the same time. “It is great to really know the shorelines, islands and waterways within the Stewardship Area, which is the entire county,” notes Kari Koski, derelict vessel program coordinator. “And we always see things that remind us why we love this place and work hard to protect it. Like seeing a Smack (the term for a gathering of jellyfish) of thousands of moon jellies in Eastsound recently. It was really beautiful and contributes to the knowledge of the local marine ecosystem.”

These surveys provide valuable information on vessel activities, vessel density, marine debris, mooring buoy locations and use, and other marine conditions within the county. Staff document and report abandoned or derelict vessels and use the information to contact vessel owners or work with regional marine managers to respond to situations that may pose risks to marine habitats or navigation. The data collected helps track trends, identify emerging issues and fulfill grant-funded monitoring objectives that support regional marine conservation efforts. This work provides local and regional partners with reliable information needed to guide stewardship actions, prioritize resources and support the long-term health and resilience of the San Juan County Marine Stewardship Area. Give us a wave next time you see us. We are happy to be out there!