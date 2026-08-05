Artist Mark Mayer donates Studio Tour sales to Pea Patch Community Campus

Submitted by Heather Stansbury.

This year’s Orcas Artist Studio Tour offers visitors a chance to invest in both exceptional craftsmanship and a stronger community. Orcas Island artist Mark Mayer has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from artwork sold during the 2026 Studio Tour to the Pea Patch Community Campus.

Mayer’s creative journey has taken him from studying sculpture, photography and performance art to building a respected career as a custom furniture maker and cabinetmaker. After relocating his business to Orcas Island in 2009 and retiring in 2022, he has returned to creating art full-time. His current body of work combines artistic vision with master craftsmanship, producing striking “functional sculptures” from locally harvested woods and carefully selected exotic species. Each piece begins with a simple question — “What if … ?” — and evolves into an imaginative work that blurs the line between art and function.

The Pea Patch Community Campus is a transformational partnership between the Orcas Island Food Bank, OPAL Community Land Trust and the Orcas Island Community Foundation that will create a permanent home where islanders can access nutritious food, affordable housing and supportive services in one welcoming location. The $40 million campus will include a modern food bank designed to meet growing community needs, 20 affordable townhomes with on-site supportive services, a commercial kitchen to transform donated food into healthy prepared meals and inviting green spaces that bring neighbors together. By addressing the interconnected challenges of food insecurity, housing affordability and access to essential services, the Pea Patch Community Campus will strengthen the island’s social safety net and create opportunities for individuals and families to thrive for generations to come. Mayer’s generous donation will be part of the effort to help bring the project over the finish line, with almost $35 million raised so far. (See peapatchcommunitycampus-campaign.org.)

The Orcas Artist Studio Tour, held this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 and 9, invites the public to explore the island through the studios of its working artists. It’s an opportunity to meet the makers, learn about their creative process and experience where the work comes to life. Visitors won’t want to miss Studio #19, located at 57 Twin Maple Lane, where Mayer’s remarkable studio includes an impressive high-tech woodworking shop next to his home — a destination that is every bit as fascinating as the artwork itself. Before your visit, you can explore more of his extraordinary creations on Instagram @TMarkMayer. Every purchase from Mark’s studio during the tour will directly benefit the Pea Patch Community Campus, making this a rare opportunity to take home a beautiful work of art while helping build a lasting resource for the Orcas community. He is also donating works sold during the month of August, appearing at two other galleries on Orcas, The Art Barn and iolair.