OPALCO students earn scholarships and leadership recognition through the Nourdine Jensen Cooperative Youth Scholarship Program

Submitted by the Orcas Power & Light Cooperative.

In early July, six San Juan County students proudly represented Orcas Power and Light Cooperative at the 2026 Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association Youth Rally as part of the Nourdine Jensen Cooperative Youth Scholarship Program. The Nourdine Jensen Cooperative Youth Scholarship provides $1,000 in scholarship dollars for each student to put toward continuing education and includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the Youth Rally. The ICUA Youth Rally is a weeklong leadership development camp that brings together students from electric cooperatives across the western United States.

Throughout the week, participants took part in classes, presentations, team-building exercises and challenge activities designed to strengthen communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills. Students also learned more about the electric cooperative industry, toured the Idaho State Capitol and showcased their talents during a campwide talent show.

Delegates from electric cooperatives throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming attended the rally, where they were evaluated on leadership, participation and overall engagement. Additional scholarships were awarded by the ICUA based on performance throughout the week.

OPALCO is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of its delegates, all of whom demonstrated exceptional leadership and cooperative spirit. This year, every first-year student representing OPALCO was awarded an additional scholarship through the ICUA Youth Rally program. Maren Ellingson received a $600 scholarship, Atziry Orozco and Chloe Roach each received $500 scholarships, and Matthew Vasquez and Theo Johnston each received $400 scholarships.

OPALCO would also like to recognize Gabe Chapman, who returned to the 2026 ICUA Youth Rally as a student director after attending as a first-year participant in 2025. As a director, Chapman helped plan this year’s camp, mentored OPALCO’s first-year students, led activities and facilitated classes for the camp. His leadership made a lasting impact throughout the week. Chapman is passing the student director torch to Ellingson, who was voted by her peers to return to the 2027 ICUA Youth Rally as a student director. In this role, she will help plan and lead next year’s program.

OPALCO is grateful for the continued support of the Nourdine Jensen Cooperative Youth Scholarship program, which makes it possible to offer this opportunity and scholarship funding to local San Juan County kids. Seeing them shine at the camp every year is truly special — and keeps the cooperative spirit alive at OPALCO and in the community.