Orcas Senior Center renovation update

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Orcas Senior Center continues to make steady progress on its building renovation following last year’s acquisition of San Juan County’s 49% ownership share. The Center has fully expanded into the north wing, adding a Wellness Room for foot care and other health services, a dedicated Lions Club mobility room, an expanded SHIBA office, a second conference room, and new game and living rooms.

Thanks to generous community support, including a Holiday GiveOrcas grant, the former foot care room has been converted into an ADA-accessible family restroom, ensuring people of all abilities can use the facility safely and comfortably.

Another major milestone is the installation of a new metal roof, funded through a USDA grant secured with assistance from Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) and a generous anonymous donor. We are now exploring rooftop solar panels that could supply up to 80% of the Center’s electricity while reducing operating costs and environmental impact.

Throughout the renovation process, the Senior Center is prioritizing meeting community needs, minimizing disruptions and completing renovations in cost-effective phases.

Donations to support future improvements through the Capital Improvement Fund may be made via the Orcas Island Community Foundation at www.oicf.us.