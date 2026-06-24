OICF’s Leadership, Excellence, Advancement, and Development Grant Program application now open

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

Applications for the Orcas Island Community Foundation’s Summer 2026 Leadership, Excellence, Advancement, and Development Grant Program are now being accepted.

The LEAD Grant Program, which first launched in summer 2025, was created in an effort to support professional development for Orcas Island-based nonprofit organizations. In the first year, 26 LEAD grants totaling $65,688 were awarded to local nonprofits for staff and board members to attend conferences, participate in professional development collaborations and receive crucial training in order to build the capacity to meet the ever-changing needs of islanders.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for summer 2026 LEAD grants for financial support for continuing education and professional development programs in the coming year that will strengthen their team’s leadership skills and promote organizational excellence.

LEAD grant applications will be considered for funding of up to $2,000 per individual, and a maximum of $6,000 per organization, per grant program year. The LEAD Grant Program year is July through June and includes two cycles. Grant funds may be used to cover the cost of continuing education and professional development programs, including registration fees for online and in-person training, conferences and/or related travel expenses. Detailed eligibility criteria and information about applying for grants can be found at https://oicf.us/lead-grants/.

LEAD grants are made possible by generous donations to the Hilary Canty Leadership Fund, which was established to provide educational and experiential opportunities for those interested in improving their understanding of the leadership skills practiced by successful nonprofits, and to the Marilyn Anderson Excellence Fund, which was established to promote nonprofit excellence. Contributions are welcome at www.oicf.us/donate.

The deadline to complete the application and submit the required documents is 5 p.m. on July 21. Applicant questions can be directed to OICF Grants Manager, Lynn White, at lynn@oicf.us.

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