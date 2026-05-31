Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union to open Orcas Island branch, bringing year-round financial services to the San Juan Islands

Submitted by the Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union.

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union, Washington’s Green Credit Union®, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch at 221 A St. in Eastsound on June 22.

Island residents and visitors are invited to an open house on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop in to see the building renovations, meet the staff and enjoy free snacks, drinks and giveaways. All are welcome; no RSVP needed.

The Eastsound branch will operate year-round, offering checking and savings accounts, vehicle and home loans, and green financing for solar installations, electric vehicles and energy efficiency improvements. Business checking and savings accounts will serve small businesses, sole proprietors, LLCs and nonprofits. A night drop and 24/7 ATM — free for PSCCU and CO-OP Shared Branching members — round out the offerings.

As a member of the CO-OP Shared Branching network, the branch will also welcome credit union members from across the country. Branch hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a lunch closure from noon to 12:30 p.m. starting June 22.

The branch will feature a gallery space showcasing work by local artists. Artists are invited to contact PSCCU at Orcas@psccu.org.