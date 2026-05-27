Integrative Pain and Wellness opens on Orcas

Submitted by April Hinsberger, ARNP.

A new therapeutic option is gaining attention in San Juan County: ketamine-assisted treatment for chronic pain and resistant depression, with April Hinsberger, ARNP. Through a conversation between Hinsberger and patient Sally, a clearer picture emerges about this treatment and Hinsberger’s unique approach — and what patients need to consider before pursuing it.

Sally didn’t initially seek out ketamine treatment. “I wasn’t even aware of it as an option,” she explains. After years of talk therapy and alternative approaches, she felt stuck. “I felt like I had reached all the corners of my heart and mind … but I wasn’t getting to the source of things.” When her psychotherapist suggested ketamine-assisted therapy, she was open — but cautious.

What made the difference was trust. Having worked with Hisberger previously, Sally felt safe stepping into something new. “I trusted her. I felt very safe,” she says — an essential foundation for this kind of deep, introspective work.

Hinsberger explained that her approach goes beyond simply administering medication. During sessions, she actively guides patients using techniques inspired by Helen Bonny, guided imagery and the music itself. “You were like a co-pilot,” Sally recalls. “You helped anchor me with intention and made sense of what felt unfamiliar.” This hands-on support can be especially valuable as patients navigate intense emotional experiences.

Sally describes ketamine therapy as a “can opener.” It didn’t fix everything, but it helped her access deeper emotional layers connected to early trauma — areas she hadn’t been able to reach through talk therapy alone. “I could finally experience things from a deeper place,” she says. At times, the work was challenging, reinforcing an important point: “It’s not something to take lightly. It needs to be done with a trusted and experienced facilitator and support.”

Hinsberger emphasizes that preparation and integration are key. During each session, patients enter a “window of neuroplasticity,” where new insights can take shape. “You need space to work with what comes up,” Sally adds. Ongoing therapy and support help turn those insights into lasting change.

A year later, Sally describes meaningful progress. While her challenges haven’t disappeared, she feels more grounded and self-aware. “I went from feeling overwhelmed by my trauma to having more agency,” she says. She’s better able to pause, reflect and respond with compassion toward herself.

For those considering this treatment, Sally offers simple advice: “Talk to April. See if it’s right for you—and make sure you have support.” As ketamine-assisted treatment is now available on Orcas Island, in Eastsound, it offers a promising new option for treating pain and mood, especially when guided by an experienced and compassionate professional.