Kulper launches Uber business on Orcas

As Orcas Island’s very first Uber driver, Edee Kulper is offering a new transportation option for those in need of delivery or ride services.

“It’s a big experiment,” laughed Kulper, whose enthusiasm for the island is evident in her book “Life on Orcas Island” and its accompanying blog. “I was originally thinking I’d like to be a tour guide, but I would need additional insurance. When I was growing up, I lived in a tiny town in California, and my mom loved taking people on drives up the Big Sur coast. I think I am becoming my mom!”

For now, Kulper is offering rides Friday-Sunday through the Uber app, hoping to fill in the gaps left by mainstay taxi drivers Terry Mullan (Orcas Island Scenic Shuttle) and Eric Whitehead (Orcas Island Taxi Service).

The idea had been “percolating” for a while, but Kulper’s car was too old to qualify for the program. Her vehicle recently hit the end of the road, so she purchased a Toyota Rav4 that seats four passengers.

“All of a sudden, I realized, I can consider Uber again!” said Kulper, who had been thinking of job ideas as she embarks on a new chapter as a single woman. “I’ve been trying to drum up things I really like to see if I can make it.”

Rides must be booked through Uber, but if someone wants an item delivered (like a prescription) or you’re too sick to shop for groceries and need assistance, contact Kulper at edeekulper@gmail.com to make separate arrangements.

“I can shop, pick up and deliver right to your door — whatever you need. I will not be doing this part on the Uber app, so contact me directly,” she explained.

Her rates are $30 minimum (up to 30 minutes) or $50/hour, including driving time. Most quick errands fall in the $30-$50 range.

“I know it will take months for people off island to find out, and I’ll know if this is going to work once summertime hits,” Kulper said. “I have a ‘Life on Orcas Island’ coloring book coming out, too. I think it will be so fun to meet all these people coming from different places to visit.”