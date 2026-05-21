A place where creativity repairs more than things

By Asifa Pasin

Staff reporter

For more than a decade, I carried a dream in my heart: a place where people could gather to make, repair, create and connect. I soon discovered this dream wasn’t mine alone.

Across Orcas Island, many people had imagined a community maker space, an inviting place where art, innovation and human connection could thrive under one roof. What this vision needed was a few people willing to turn hope into action.

That journey began when I met Merlin Munzing at The Exchange. Munzing’s artistic talent, deep creativity and expertise in silkscreen and mixed media immediately stood out. Their vision for a welcoming, sensory-friendly studio where everyone feels they belong became an essential part of this project.

Then, last fall, I connected with Grey Tyson. Tyson brought years of dedication to community development and a profound belief that creativity can solve real-world problems. Tyson sees “creative repair” as much more than fixing broken objects. It’s about repairing what feels fractured in our lives. Like our mental health, our economy, our homes and our sense of community. Together, we realized that this idea had the power to become something transformative.

We brainstormed, planned and searched for the right home. And then, almost miraculously, we found it.

The former Office Cupboard store in the heart of Eastsound became the future home of the Center for Creative Repair and Art. With its open rooms and central location, it offers the perfect space for imagination to flourish. Standing inside, we knew this was the beginning of something extraordinary.

This center will be far more than an art studio.

It will be a place where a child discovers the joy of papier-mache for the first time. A teen designs a T-shirt for their band. An elder shares decades of sewing knowledge. Friends gather to make pottery, jewelry, costumes, terrariums and music. People of all ages and backgrounds work side by side, turning recycled materials into beauty and ideas into reality.

We envision a vibrant, inclusive space where creativity is accessible to everyone.

The center is being intentionally designed to be sensory-friendly, welcoming to people with disabilities and affirming of all identities and cultures. It is guided by women, elders, queer community members, veterans, disabled and neurodivergent artists, and others whose perspectives enrich our island.

This is a place where people can feel safe enough to unmask, relax, laugh and create.

In a world where so many people experience isolation, stress and disconnection, hands-on creativity offers something powerful. It gives us the freedom to imagine better solutions, build practical skills, reduce waste, strengthen local resilience and reconnect with one another.

As Munzing beautifully shared, art, music and good food help us recognize the humanness in each other.

As Tyson reminds us, the solutions we need do not yet exist. We must create them together.

That is exactly what this center is about.

We will offer pottery, fiber arts, jewelry making, sewing, silkscreen printing, recycled art, painting, drawing, music and much more. Members and visitors will be able to drop in, take classes, use shared tools and collaborate on projects that strengthen both creativity and community.

But first, we need your help.

Your support will help us renovate the space, purchase equipment, offer affordable programs and ensure this center is accessible to everyone. When you donate, you are not simply funding a building. You are helping create a place where creativity heals, where skills are shared, where friendships are formed and where new possibilities take root.

One year from now, we imagine the center buzzing with life: artists collaborating, young people discovering their talents, families creating together and islanders using art and innovation to address community challenges we have yet to imagine.

We hope that when someone walks through our doors for the first time, they feel a sense of belonging.

Curious. Inspired. Safe. Connected.

And reminded that they, too, have something meaningful to create.

Together, we can build a space where creativity repairs more than things; it helps repair community.

Behind the scenes, Kyle, Tyson’s partner, has been tirelessly dedicating his time and energy to helping bring the Center for Creative Repair and Art to life. Nearly every day since the lease began, he has been painting, repairing, building and remodeling the space with care and commitment. His hard work, creativity and belief in this vision have already helped transform the center into a welcoming and inspiring place for the community.

We invite the community to join us for a free soft launch on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This special open house is an opportunity to step inside one of the rooms we call “The Tea Room” at the Center for Creative Repair and Art, explore the space and see the exciting work already underway. We’ll have a variety of fun art supplies and materials available for all ages to experiment with and enjoy. Whether you’re curious about our vision, interested in getting involved or simply looking for a creative experience, we would love to welcome you.

To learn more, donate, volunteer, teach a class or contribute equipment, visit the website at CenterforCreative.repair/and Art.