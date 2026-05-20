OIFR urges community action on wildfire prevention

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire & Rescue.

In recognition of Wildfire Awareness Month, Orcas Island Fire & Rescue is encouraging residents to take proactive steps now to reduce wildfire risk and protect homes, neighborhoods and the island as a whole ahead of the summer fire season.

Wildfire prevention starts at home. OIFR is asking all community members to assess their properties and take simple, effective measures such as clearing defensible space, removing flammable materials near structures and preparing driveways for emergency vehicle access. Driveways should have a minimum height clearance of 13 feet and ideally 12 feet wide.

Residents are strongly encouraged to visit www.orcasfire.org to request a free home wildfire risk assessment and learn more about the Wildfire Ready Neighbors program. These assessments provide practical, property-specific recommendations to improve safety and resilience.

Community event: Wildfire Resiliency

OIFR is partnering with the Orcas Island Garden Club and the Master Gardeners to host a Wildfire Resiliency Event on Sunday, May 24, 3-5 p.m., at the Eastsound Fire Station, 45 Lavender Lane. The focus will be on landscaping for fire resistance, defensible space strategies and community preparedness.

This event is open to the public and is designed as an educational opportunity for community members to learn how to better protect their homes and property.

A shared responsibility

“Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility,” said OIFR Fire Chief Chad Kimple. “The actions we take today—around our homes and as a community—directly impact our ability to protect lives, property, and the island we all care about.”

OIFR encourages all residents to take advantage of available resources, attend community events and stay informed throughout the fire season.

For more information or to schedule a home assessment, visit www.orcasfire.org.