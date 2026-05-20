Last days to make an impact in our community through Spring GiveOrcas

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Foundation.

We are already a week into the Spring GiveOrcas campaign, and our community has shown incredible generosity — but there is still more we can accomplish together! Giving through GiveOrcas helps grow strong community connections. When you contribute to a local nonprofit through GiveOrcas, you’re not just helping fund vital programs and services — you’re sowing seeds in support of a happier, healthier community for everyone.

Now is the time to make a difference! Visit GiveOrcas.org to explore the online catalog of 31 inspiring and carefully vetted projects. Every gift, big or small, directly supports programs in education, health and social services, the arts, environmental stewardship, youth activities and more.

On Thursday, May 21, the last day of the GiveOrcas campaign, donate for your chance to win The Final Hours of Giving. Throughout the day, we’ll pick donors at random and boost their gift by $250!

Your support has real impact and adds to the sustainability and strength of our entire island community. Let’s show what is possible when we give together! Visit GiveOrcas.org to make your gift, drop a check by OICF at 33 Urner St. #4 or contact the OICF team at info@oicf.us or 360-376-6423.