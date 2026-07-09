Expanding access to justice on Orcas Island

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

Access to justice should not depend on where you live or how much money you make. The Orcas Community Resource Center is proud to partner with Skagit Legal Aid to bring free civil legal services directly to Orcas Island every other month.

For many residents, accessing legal help off-island can be nearly impossible due to transportation barriers, ferry costs, work schedules, child care needs, the cost of private legal representation and the overwhelming nature of navigating legal systems alone. This partnership helps remove those barriers and brings critical support directly into the community.

Skagit Legal Aid provides free assistance for a wide range of civil legal matters, including:

• Housing and eviction prevention.

• Family law and parenting plans.

• Medical debt and collections.

• Wills and health care directives.

• Immigration support.

• Post-conviction relief.

Since 2021, Skagit Legal Aid has assisted over 200 San Juan County residents with housing, wills and advance directives, and immigration, representing the highest areas of need among low-income island residents. At their most recent Orcas clinic, they served five community members in a single day — support that could easily represent thousands of dollars in legal assistance that many families could not otherwise afford.

The impact extends far beyond dollars. Civil legal aid helps prevent evictions, stabilize families in crisis, protect survivors, restore driver’s licenses, secure immigration protections and avoid situations that can spiral into homelessness, unemployment and family instability. We are deeply grateful to Skagit Legal Aid for bringing this vital service to Orcas Island and ensuring our neighbors are not navigating complex legal systems alone. Learn more at orcascrc.org/other-services.