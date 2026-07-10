Thunderpussy to play next Orcas Center summer concert

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center is proud to present its annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green, bringing free, live music to the heart of Eastsound. This vibrant outdoor series, supported in part by Joe Brotherton and the Doe Bay team, celebrates community, creativity and the magic of music under the open sky. All performances are free for the community and take place on Sundays at 5 p.m. The series runs now through Aug. 30. The eclectic lineup will have something for everyone with phenomenal performers for all ages.

On Saturday, July 19, Thunderpussy headlines, with Maka Gallinger and 808 Ohana opening. Thunderpussy is an all-female rock band from Seattle, Washington. Composed of vocalist Molly Sides, guitarist Whitney Petty, bassist Leah Julius and drummer Michelle Nuño, the band draws its sound from the swagger and energy of 1970s rock. Opening the show are Maka Gallinger and 808 Ohana. Maka Gallinger is a Hawaiian advocate, activist, singer-songwriter, recording artist, and accomplished performer from the Big Island of Hawaii, known for her unique ukulele play style, versatility and powerful voice. Her music blends tones of reggae, Latin and island sounds with lyrics that uplift and inspire. Together with her husband, Petroglyph, Gallinger leads 808 Ohana, a multigenerational band whose music features native sounds, reggae tones and messages that carry the voices of the Kanaka Oiwi and their community. Doe Bay is bringing music from the Big Island to our island.

Note: The next concert is this weekend and it is Ska Island on July 12 at 5 p.m.

The full concert series lineup is available online at www.OrcasCenter.org. Dates, times and performers are subject to change, so be sure to check the website for current information.