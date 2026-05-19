Dear families and community members,

During the month of May, Art for Orcas Kids celebrates Arts Education Month with the Annual Student Art Exhibit at the Orcas Center. Thank you to all who joined us for the exhibit opening, and a special thank you to the Visual Arts Committee volunteers who helped set up the exhibit — Julia Summers, Sarah Crigger, Carol Ann Anderson, Marjorie Taylor, Bethany Marie and Julie Rusby, plus all the organization provided by Amber Taylor, Leon Rosenblatt and Kathleen Youngren.

The exhibit (on display from April 24 through May 26) represents a full school year of creative exploration from kindergarten through 12th grade, including sculpture, painting, mixed media and collage.

We hope you will visit and join us in celebrating the artistic growth and accomplishments of Orcas Island public school students.

Warmly,

Art for Orcas Kids

To donate to support the ongoing art classes at the Orcas Island School District, go here to give securely: https://givebutter.com/DqQWav.