Sail Orcas launches summer sailing lessons

Submitted by Sail Orcas.

Sail Orcas is kicking off its summer sailing program with a series of learn-to-sail classes and community open houses at the Orcas Island Yacht Club.

Summer classes will kick off with an adult co-ed learn-to-sail class on June 15. The class consists of four three-hour sessions, 4:30-7:30 p.m., June 15-18. A women’s class with the same format will run June 22-25 and a second adult co-ed class is scheduled for Aug. 10-13.

Moose Kinsey is back as head instructor for the youth sailing camps. The traditional beginner and intermediate learn-to-sail camps will be offered, as well as an afternoon race camp and an FJ race clinic.

Spaces are filling fast, so anyone interested needs to register soon to secure their preferred session.

In addition to lessons, Sail Orcas will host community open houses on July 1 and July 29. Both events will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature free sailboat rides and a hot-dog barbecue for attendees.

Weekly open laser sailing (4:30-7:30 p.m.) is back this summer, starting on Tuesday, June 23. Participants must have sailing experience in small dinghies.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ultracamp.com/info/upcomingSessions.

aspx?idCamp=

1107&campCode=SOW.

Questions may be directed to Burke Thomas at orcassailingcoach@gmail.com.