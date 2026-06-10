Orcas Island Garden Tour tickets now available

Submitted by the Orcas Island Garden Club.

Hello fellow garden enthusiasts, mark your calendar for the annual 2026 Orcas Island Garden Tour on Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $25 each.

The Orcas Island Garden Club provides education and experiences to the garden community to enrich lives and to improve the overall ecology of Orcas. This one fundraiser helps us fund many educational programs and events throughout the year, as well as support local community gardens through grants. Tickets are available at https://www.orcasislandgardenclub.org/2026gardentour.html or in person at Darvill’s, the Market Garden Nursery and the Boardwalk Collective.

This year’s theme, “Gardens With Purpose,” features seven inspiring landscapes where beauty meets function. Explore food-producing gardens, peaceful retreats, creative entertaining spaces and resilient techniques for drought and deer. You’ll also discover a multi-generational friendship garden, plus ideas for flowers, herbs, vegetables, wool dyeing and more. Fun for all ages, with activities for both kids and adults!