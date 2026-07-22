‘Stitched Stories: A Quilter’s Showcase’ at Orcas Senior Center

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Discover a beautiful display of local artistry this July and August at Orcas Senior Center! Visit weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to explore a vibrant collection of handcrafted quilts created by talented quilters in our community. Each quilt reflects creativity, craftsmanship and personal stories woven into every stitch. From bold patterns to delicate details, this special exhibition celebrates the warmth, color and inspiration of quilting traditions. Come enjoy the beauty of handmade art and be inspired by the talent right here on Orcas Island.