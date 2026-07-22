Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Will you be turning 65, retiring or qualified for Social Security Disability Benefits for 24 months in the next year? Then you will be eligible to join Medicare. Enrollment in Medicare is not automatic for most people, so you’ll probably need to enroll. There is a lot of new information you’ll need to understand so you can enroll at the right time to avoid penalties, understand what Medicare covers and make an informed decision about your coverage choices.

Trained Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors volunteers are offering a free Welcome to Medicare presentation at the Orcas Senior Center on Thursday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Come learn how Medicare works, what your coverage options are and when you must act to avoid penalties. If you prefer to participate remotely, send an email with your name, email address and phone number to shibasjco@yahoo.com, and we will register you to participate with Zoom.

SHIBA is a free, unbiased and confidential informational service offered through the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Trained SHIBA volunteer counselors provide counseling in person at the Orcas Senior Center or by phone or Zoom, whichever you prefer. Call 360-376-5892 to schedule your free personal counseling session. The Orcas Senior Center sponsors the San Juan County SHIBA volunteers.