Rooted in community: Leadership transition at the Orcas Community Resource Center

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

The Orcas Community Resource Center is preparing for a big transition as Holly Southern, programs director, sets out to begin a new chapter in Atlanta after more than six years with the organization and over a decade on Orcas Island.

For many islanders, Southern has been a familiar and steady presence during some of life’s hardest moments. She joined the Resource Center just before the COVID pandemic, stepping into what would quickly become one of the most demanding and transformative periods in the organization’s history. As the island navigated shutdowns, uncertainty, housing instability, unemployment and growing community need, Southern became part of the team helping neighbors find their footing day by day.

Whether helping someone apply for unemployment benefits for the first time, navigating emergency housing support, coordinating food access or responding to urgent client crises, Southern helped shape much of the Resource Center’s growth during a period when the organization expanded rapidly to meet rising community needs.

“Some of the systems, programs, and relationships our community relies on today were built quietly behind the scenes through Holly’s care, consistency, and determination,” said Executive Director Erin O’Dell. “She has given so much of herself to this work and to this island, and we are incredibly grateful.”

While the transition is bittersweet, the organization is also entering this next season with confidence and a strong internal leadership team already deeply rooted in the work and mission of the Resource Center.

The Resource Center will move toward a shared leadership model designed to strengthen collaboration, continuity and long-term sustainability from within the existing team. Current staff members, Kyra Dyer and Alison O’Toole, will step into expanded leadership roles while continuing their direct service work with island residents.

Dyer will focus on staff support, day-to-day operations and client coordination, while O’Toole will oversee program management, compliance, reporting and grant administration. Together, they will help guide the organization through this next phase while remaining closely connected to the clients and community they have served for years, continuing in their roles as community health workers.

“This approach really reflects who we are as an organization,” O’Dell said. “Our strength has always come from relationships, teamwork, and people stepping up for one another. Kyra and Alison already carry deep knowledge of both our programs and our community, and we are excited to support them in these new leadership roles.”

For clients and community partners, the Resource Center team emphasizes that services will continue uninterrupted throughout the transition. As Southern prepares to leave Orcas, staff hope community members who have worked with her over the years will stop by before June 5 to share well-wishes and gratitude.

“Transitions like this are emotional because this work is personal,” said O’Dell. “But they also remind us how much care, commitment, and heart exist inside this organization and this community.”

Questions, well-wishes or messages for Southern and the team can be shared by contacting the Orcas Community Resource Center at info@orcascrc.org or 360-376-3184.