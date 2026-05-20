Are you entering something in the fair? Check out these important dates for 2026 fair exhibitors!

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Parks & Fair Department is excited to continue offering convenient online preregistration and multi-island pickup and drop-off for nonperishable fair entries. Online registration opens on Wednesday, July 1, and our staff will be traveling to Orcas, Lopez and Shaw on Aug. 8 to collect entries headed to the fair. Register early, prepare your entries and meet us on your island — let’s get your creations to the fair!

“The San Juan County Fair is a county-wide event, and we are committed to removing the barriers of entry for everyone to exhibit their homegrown talents and skills,” said Parks and Fair Director Brandon Andrews. “We’re excited to come to YOU to pick up and return your entries so you can just focus on enjoying the Fair!”

To further streamline exhibit entry days, we are trying something new! This year, exhibits will be accepted on two full days — one day (Aug. 11) for nonperishable departments and the next day (Aug. 12) for perishable and livestock departments. Spreading out entry days will make it easier for exhibitors to make their way around the grounds with fewer people and dedicated staff assistance will help decrease wait times!

Multi-island pickup and drop-off details

Pickup: Saturday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Locations: Odlin County Park Office (148 Odlin Park Road), Orcas Ferry Terminal (8368 Orcas Road), Shaw County Park Office (218 Shaw Park Road). Drop-off: Saturday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Online registration opens on Wednesday, July 1. Registration link: http://sanjuancountywafair.fairentry.com/.

Entry days at the fair: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nonperishable entries only (nonperishable departments: Beer & Wine, Crafts & Hobbies, Fiber Arts, Fine Arts, Fleece, Food Preservation, Junior Arts & Crafts, Photography, Textiles, Trash to Treasures). Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Perishable entries and livestock only (perishable departments: Baking, Flowers, Crops, Fruits, Vegetables).

Fair dates: Thursday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 16