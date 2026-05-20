Inspired by Orcas, fashion designer DeAnda launches new label

MANNISH, the emerging fashion label by model and creative director Gregory DeAnda, launches its debut collection, artists+immigrants, a deeply personal first outing that reimagines classic workwear through the lens of heritage, resilience and self-expression.

DeAnda lived in Capitol Hill before his family moved and settled on Orcas Island, where they are still based today. He came up with the brand’s name while living on the island, and credits the Pacific Northwest as an integral part of MANNISH’s origin story.

A modern interpretation of garments traditionally worn by laborers and tradespeople, artists+immigrants honors the enduring functionality of workwear, coupled with contemporary design sensibility. The collection is inspired by the rugged spirit of the cowboy and is an homage to DeAnda’s stepfather, a championship buckle designer for the PBR Circuit, whose craftsmanship left an imprint on DeAnda that he would carry forth in the brand’s aesthetic.

DeAnda’s perspective is further shaped by his family’s immigrant narrative. Raised by parents who served as missionaries supporting newly arrived families in the United States, he witnessed firsthand the intersection of necessity and identity, often accompanying them on trips to thrift stores where clothing became both resource and expression. DeAnda’s mother immigrated from Mexico as a teenager and instilled in him a belief in boundless possibilities.

Named after Muddy Waters’ track “Mannish Boy,” the company was conceived as DeAnda and his family established roots on Orcas Island, channeling a spirit of independence, reinvention and cultural pride.

The collection is available exclusively through the brand’s official website, www.mannishco.com.