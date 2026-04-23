Independent Bookstore Day celebrates its 13th anniversary | Annual indie bookstore event celebrated on April 25

Submitted by Darvill’s Bookstore.

Darvill’s Bookstore is happy to announce our participation in the 13th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day!

This year, Darvill’s Bookstore & Coffee Bar on Orcas Island is celebrating with a full day of events for book lovers of all ages. Stop by for exclusive Independent Bookstore Day totes, discounts and a community story hour for young readers. We will also be celebrating local authors and poets with in-store signings by Kathryn Ford, Carla Stanly and Milly Vetterlein, Shannon Page and Quinn Bailey. Whether you’re a lifelong islander or visiting for the weekend, we’d love to see you.

“Every time someone chooses to walk through the door of a shop like ours instead of clicking ‘add to cart,’ they’re choosing connection over convenience, our community over an algorithm,” said Sara Farish, owner of Darvill’s Bookstore. “Darvill’s has been a gathering place on this island for over forty years. Independent Bookstore Day is a chance to celebrate that—and to remind people that these spaces exist because they choose to show up.”

Independent Bookstore Day (Indie Bookstore Day) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 1,600 stores participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.

About Darvill’s Bookstore

Darvill’s Bookstore & Coffee Bar is an independent bookstore on Orcas Island, Washington, serving the San Juan Islands community for over 40 years. Founded by Jenny Peterson and now owned by Sara Farish and her husband, Dwight Duke, Darvill’s carries on a tradition of hand-curated bookselling with a full-service coffee bar featuring their signature Organic Duke & Duchess Blend coffee and 100% organic dairy and teas. The store offers a thoughtfully selected collection of new books for all ages, with deep roots in island life and a commitment to the belief that independent bookstores are essential gathering places — where people are seen, welcomed and connected through the shared love of a good book.