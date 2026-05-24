Orcas sailing team wraps up 2026 spring season

Submitted by Burke Thomas.

The 2025/26 season marked another important step forward for the Orcas Island High School sailing team as the Vikings continued to establish themselves in the competitive Northwest Interscholastic Sailing Association. Competing against some of the largest and best-funded high school sailing programs in the Pacific Northwest, Orcas demonstrated resilience, steady improvement and an enthusiasm for the sport that made the season both successful and rewarding for the team.

NWISA includes powerhouse programs from larger high schools such as Bainbridge Island (approximately 1,300 students), Ballard in Seattle (approximately 1,900), Olympia High School (approximately 1,800) and Sehome in Bellingham (approximately 1,100) — schools and community sailing organizations with deeper rosters, extensive coaching support and larger fleets of practice boats. Programs such as Bainbridge and Olympia regularly compete for district and national qualification spots and operate within long-established sailing infrastructures.

Against that backdrop, Orcas Island’s performances during the 2025/26 campaign were especially impressive. In a sport where experience and time on the water matter enormously, Orcas routinely fielded one of the youngest lineups at regattas throughout the district season. Despite their youth and relative inexperience, the sailors embraced the challenge of racing against larger schools and steadily improved throughout the season.

More importantly, the team developed a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork both on and off the water. Practices and regattas became opportunities not only to compete, but also to learn together, encourage one another and enjoy the experience of traveling and sailing as a team. Whether rigging boats in difficult weather, preparing for races or debriefing after regattas, sailors consistently supported one another and built friendships that strengthened the entire program.

The season also highlighted combined practices with Friday Harbor and Spring Street International sailors. Rather than acting as isolated rivals, the island programs have helped create a broader San Juan County sailing community built around cooperation, mentorship and a shared love of sailing. Sailors regularly support one another through shared coaching, travel logistics and participation in offseason clinics and open events. This collaborative environment has enabled younger sailors from all three schools to gain valuable race experience more quickly and build lasting friendships across teams.

Throughout the season, sailors demonstrated tactical growth, improved boat handling and increased confidence on the water. Several regattas saw the team finish respectably in the middle of the fleet and challenge more established programs in individual races. Just as encouraging was the team’s positive attitude and continued fun while competing together, regardless of conditions or results.

Perhaps most importantly, the 2025/26 season positioned Orcas Island High School well for the future. With only one senior graduating, most of the roster is expected to return for another full year of competitive experience. For a young program competing in one of the nation’s strongest high school sailing districts, that continuity could prove significant in the years ahead. A sophomore on the team said, “We’ve been talking as a team about how we can continue to grow and be even more competitive next year. I’m looking forward to acting on those ideas, even starting this summer.”

The season demonstrated that despite limited resources and a small student body, Orcas Island sailing continues to build momentum through determination, teamwork, community collaboration and a growing passion for sailing in the islands. The friendships, experiences and confidence gained this year may ultimately prove just as valuable as the team’s competitive results. If you are interested in learning how to sail, or how to join or support the team, please reach out to Sail Orcas President Burke Thomas at orcassailingcoach@gmail.com.