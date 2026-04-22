April 28 special election: Vote early! Sign! Send!

All registered voters in San Juan County will receive a ballot for the special election on April 28. This election will include measures for San Juan County and the Lopez Island Park and Rec District.

San Juan County is proposing a regular property tax lid lift of $0.85 per $1,000 of assessed value to sustain public health, safety and essential community services.

The Lopez Island Park and Recreation District, established during the 2025 general election, is seeking a six-year levy of $0.23 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This funding will support the Lopez Island School District’s sports program and enhance community access to school facilities for recreational use.

Voter registration is available online or by mail until April 20. After that date, you can register in person at a County election office until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or submitted to an official drop box or voting center in Washington state by 8 p.m. on that day.

Key dates

• April 7: Ballots mailed to registered voters.

• April 20: Deadline to receive new registrations and voter updates online and by mail.

• April 28: April special election day.

• May 8: Certification.

Register to vote

How do I register to vote in Washington?

It’s easy and secure to register online, by mail with a paper form or at the county elections office. Check your registration at VoteWA.gov or call your County elections office at 360-378-3357.

To register to vote in the state of Washington, you must be:

• A citizen of the United States

• A resident of Washington state

• At least 18 years old. If you are 16 or 17, you can sign up as a future voter and be automatically registered to vote when you qualify.

• Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

• Not currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington felony conviction.

• Not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?

Washington offers same-day registration services through Election Day. Eight days prior to the election, you must register (or update) in person at the Elections Office.

Important notes:

• Ballots have pre-paid postage and must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to any official ballot drop boxes in Washington state by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Official ballot box drop-off locations in San Juan County can be found at https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/1226/Ballot-Drop-Boxes.

• Official ballot boxes are locked and sealed with a numbered security seal. The official ballot boxes are emptied by a team of two San Juan County Election employees.

• You can check the status of your mail-in ballot by logging into VoteWA.gov.

Voting by mail FAQ

If mailed, the USPS recommends mailing at least a week before Election Day. If mailing on election day, have the post office hand-stamp your ballot. San Juan County’s mail is delivered to Seattle and then processed the following day.