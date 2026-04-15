Local couple buys Sea View Theatre | OIFF to operate

An Eastsound treasure has been saved for generations to come thanks to an island couple.

John Mount built the Sea View Theatre in 1960, fulfilling a dream of creating a home for movies on Orcas Island. In the years that followed, Ingrid McClinton joined him as a partner and became central to the theater’s operation for decades. After Mount’s death in 2017, McClinton continued to run the theater, guiding it through changing times — including the pandemic and the rise of streaming media — until her death last spring.

With her passing, the future of the oldest single-family-owned business on Orcas was uncertain. Rumors circulated that the building might be sold, demolished or converted to other uses.

The Orcas Island Film Festival began showing new-release films at the theater this past fall, expanding beyond its annual festival offerings. Programming is led by Carl Spence, with operations managed by Donna Laslo, the festival’s co-director and producer.

An Orcas couple decided to purchase the theater and fund its renovation on one condition: that the festival operate it as a nonprofit community film center.

The purchase closed on March 24, and upgrades to the building are already in progress, including a new roof and improvements to essential facilities. Matthew Laslo of White Construction is serving as project manager.

While the acquisition and major renovations are privately funded, the long-term success of the theater, now called Sea View Theatre and Film Center, will depend on ongoing community support. In the coming months, the festival will introduce opportunities for the public to participate, including seat sponsorships, a Sea View Walk of Fame, memberships and other fundraising initiatives designed to help sustain year-round operations.

Plans call for the theater to operate year-round, showing a mix of new releases, independent films, international features and documentaries, along with live performances and community events. As the Sea View Theatre and Film Center takes shape, it will also create opportunities for emerging filmmakers through educational programming and community engagement.

The Sea View Theatre grew out of the island’s early enthusiasm for film. Mount was part of the team behind a drive-in theater in the field across from Country Corner before going on to build the Sea View with plans he famously obtained by taking an architect fishing. Local builder Fred Nichol constructed the theater, and its first showing, Disney’s “Pollyanna,” drew a strong crowd.

“On opening night, the porch underneath the marquee was loaded with flowers that other businesses and customers had brought there,” said Mount in a 2010 interview with the Sounder. “When we opened, the road was just a dirt track, and there were no other businesses around, just open space.”

Donna noted it’s one of the few mom-and-pop movie theaters left in the country.

“The Sea View Theatre has always been more than a building,” she said. “It’s where people come together, share an experience, and enjoy the simple pleasure of going to the movies.”

Orcas Island Film Festival Announces Annual Spring Mini Fest | April 24-26

The Orcas Island Film Festival’s annual Spring Mini Fest returns April 24-26, and OIFF Artistic Director Carl Spence has handpicked eight brand-new, world-class films from the most esteemed international film festivals with powerful, transporting stories you won’t soon forget!

More than just a film screening, the Spring Mini Fest is a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in exceptional international cinema while enveloped by the signature quaint, intimate atmosphere of Orcas Island. The festival’s setting — widely considered one of the most beautiful places in the world — provides a stunning backdrop for audiences to discover and engage with standout new films before they hit mainstream distribution.

Attendees can expect a diverse program spanning various genres and voices, carefully selected to represent the cutting edge of global filmmaking. The Mini Fest serves as a crucial midyear event for the Orcas Island Film Festival, maintaining momentum and offering film aficionados a taste of the quality programming that defines the main fall festival.

It is an ideal getaway for cinephiles seeking a blend of high-quality culture and unparalleled natural beauty, making it a truly rare and memorable occasion.

Full lineup and ticket information: https://oiffspringminifest2026.eventive.org/welcome.