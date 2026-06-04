Vikings earn multiple top-10 finishes at state track championships

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Orcas Island High School had a solid showing at the 2026 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association State Track and Field Championships, held May 28-30 at Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

On the track, freshman Drew Nunez led the Vikings with a ninth-place finish in the boys 300-meter hurdles. Orcas also earned a top-10 finish in the boys 4×400-meter relay, placing sixth behind the team of Gabe Chapman, Elijah Griffith, Orlando Ljubic and Joaquin Shanks-Morales.

In the field events, Chase Connell recorded the program’s best finish of the meet, taking third place in the boys discus. Juelz Mahone Arias added a seventh-place finish in the boys 110-meter hurdles.

For the girls, Sophie Mahony-Jauregui placed ninth in the javelin, while Tom Malo turned in a strong performance in the boys javelin, finishing 13th overall to earn a spot among the top 15 competitors in the state.